Rain dwindling this evening

25 WEATHER — Radar trends from this afternoon are showing lighter showers hanging around in our southwestern areas, while heavier showers are finally moving to the east and northeast. These will continue to sweep through Central Texas as the evening goes on. As the sun goes down, the expectation is that most of the rain will die down. However, a couple showers and maybe a pocket of heavier rain may still exist when it's time for fireworks.

Whether this would be enough to cancel fireworks displays remains to be seen. Most areas should be fine tonight, and I think most fireworks shows would go on with light rain falling. It would probably take something heavy to cancel displays. I can't rule it out, but I don't think it will be a major issue.

Showers may linger tomorrow morning along Highway 281, followed by a few storms breaking out here and there Saturday afternoon west of Interstate 35. Temperatures will still be in the 80s tomorrow, but 90s will return on Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather