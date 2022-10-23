Rain during the day on Monday, evening may bring a couple strong storms

25 WEATHER — After a windy overnight period, some showers will begin to break out across the region tomorrow morning. We'll also be expecting a line of showers and storms to be moving in by late morning, crossing I-35 around midday. These clusters will continue to move through during the afternoon. Rain during this first round is more likely along and north of Highway 84. We'll have to see how the southern extent of the rain plays out.

Round two of rain and storms will come that evening along the cold front itself, and this one may be more aligned in the southern half of Central Texas. If these areas don't see much rain from the afternoon, it is possible that enough instability could exist for a few of these storms to be strong or briefly severe. That threat for now looks to be south and east of Waco on Monday night, mainly for 60 mph winds, with hail and a brief tornado being less likely.

In all, we could get a half-inch to an inch of rain, with a few spots picking up over an inch and a half. We'll be back to sunshine on Tuesday, and highs will be in the mid-70s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist