Rain could be a week away

25 WEATHER — After some storms on Friday, things cleared out for the weekend and it has been pretty quiet since. That should remain the case over the next few days. It will be another cool one tonight with lows in the upper-40s. We will rebound in to the upper-70s for tomorrow with some clouds moving overhead late in the day. Plenty of sun will be around on Tuesday with highs right around 80°. Through the week, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

It would be nice to get some more rain considering the ongoing drought, but we may have to wait a bit. After what looks to be a quiet week ahead, there are signs that some rain could be headed our way next Sunday. Depending on the timing, this could last into Monday and perhaps Tuesday as well. Behind the rain, we may see a shot of some much cooler air.

Caleb Chevalier