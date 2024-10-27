Rain coming as Halloween draws near

25 WEATHER — We are nearing the end of the month, and it seems the entirety of October has been mainly sunny, warmer than usual, and with very little rainfall. Some of that is about to change, but first, we'll have another day with the same old weather tomorrow. Expect sun and clouds with highs in the upper-80s. It will be breezy, although Tuesday will be even windier with southerly winds of 20 mph. However, this will also draw more moisture into the area.

What this should do is allow for spotty drizzle to form here and there on Tuesday. This is all in advance of a big cold front headed this way, which should drop into the region late on Wednesday and hang around through Friday. Showers should break out Wednesday evening, with rain continuing throughout part of Thursday (along with a few storms). It does appear that rain could get in the way of some Halloween fun, but right now I'd say most of the rain will have fallen before that evening.

Cooler air will make its way in for the second half of the week with some showers lingering into the weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather