Rain coming and going this week

25 WEATHER — Some sun managed to shine through the clouds today but tomorrow will be even cloudier. Some moisture from Tropical Storm Norma will be transported our way, which will result in scattered showers and storms breaking out tomorrow. A few of these will last into Tuesday. Between the two days, it will hopefully rain a little bit where you are. If not, you'll get some more chances through the week.

Another low pressure system rounding the base of the Rockies will be responsible for another round of rain on Wednesday, especially late in the day. The rain and a few thunderstorms will continue into Thursday. Keep in mind that it's not going to rain everywhere on any given day. We'll be left with some cloudy skies and patchy drizzle to close out the week. There are indications that a potent cold front could pass through next Monday, which would give us some much cooler weather for Halloween.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather