Rain comes to an end this evening

25 WEATHER — As a low pivots to the southeast out of the Fort Worth area, it will bring another round of rain over the course of the evening. The best chances appear to be north of Temple and Killeen. There shouldn't be any thunder involved but heavy rain may occur. You may run into some rain if you're out at the football games. Temperatures will be in the 50s for football. The last of the rain will come to an end late tonight, ending from west to east.

We'll have plenty of clouds tomorrow morning but hopefully by Saturday evening we'll see some sun return to the picture. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-60s. The sun should be back on Sunday, and Halloween is shaping up to be quite pleasant with partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid-70s. We could be looking at a few more showers on Tuesday.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist