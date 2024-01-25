Rain clears out Thursday, cold front set to arrive Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We'll see the rain clear out on Thursday with even some sunshine by afternoon. Another cold front arrives Friday bringing small rain chances along with a quiet weekend behind it!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Rain is exiting Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, with some patchy fog in spots, but flood waters will take a while to recede south of Bryan-College Station with Major flooding on the Brazos.

Some sun will break out today, pushing highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another cold front arrives Friday bringing small rain chances, but flooding rains aren't expected.

A quieter and cooler weekend is on the way!

We are finally seeing a break in the rain this morning as showers have pushed well to our east. It couldn't come soon enough for some of our counties in the southern Brazos Valley where Major flooding is ongoing along the Brazos River in Washington and Grimes counties. The river should crest today, with slowly falling levels into the weekend as the flood waters push to the south into Southeast Texas. Keep this in mind if you take travels down there, low water crossings will still be an issue.

Meanwhile, today may bring some sunshine by afternoon. Morning clouds will be stubborn, and if the clouds hang around longer, we could see highs stay in the 50s. If we see more sunshine than expected, we'll see highs in the 60s.

Tomorrow, another front arrives, and ahead of it we will see a foggy morning. Clouds will struggle to clear tomorrow and some showers may develop, along with an isolated storm or two along the cold front. The good thing is this WILL NOT BE FLOODING RAINFALL that moves over Central Texas. Any rain will quickly clear out Friday evening behind the front.

This weekend looks spectacular with chilly mornings and seasonable afternoons! Plenty of sunshine is on the way Sunday going into the new week and the new week looks like it will be a much drier one! Highs may even approach 70 next week, but rain chances look to return later next weekend. Models are not on the same page right now - one of them is completely dry and the other brings multi-inch rainfall. We will need to see more agreement to raise rain chances, so stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather