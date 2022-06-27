Rain Chances To Start the Work Week. Highs will stay in the mid 90s.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a hot weekend, things look to be a lot more unsettled this week. It starts with a stationary front that's draped across Central Texas this morning. That will allow the potential for showers and storms to pop up this afternoon with the heating of the day. This activity will be widely scattered, with downpours possible. No severe weather is expected.

Things will wind down a little bit more during the middle of the week. By the end of the week, we will see a tropical wave work into southeast Texas. The exact track of that will influence our rain chances, but for now at least a chance of more scattered showers and storms looks likely by the end of the week.

High pressure comes back in time for July 4th which will send temperatures back into the triple digits!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather