Rain chances through Labor Day weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw more rain showers and storms Thursday afternoon which brought beneficial rain across parts of Central Texas. The rain chances look to hang around through the weekend with more showers and storms possible this afternoon. While it won't be a wash-out, those that get under showers and storms could see some heavy rainfall and street flooding. Keep that in mind as you're heading to Friday Night Football games this evening. Take an umbrella and a towel with you in case it rains. Highs will reach the low 90s in the afternoon.

Rain chances will hang around through the weekend, though there will definitely be some dry times. Models are trying to converge on an idea of having a higher chance of rain during the first part of the day on Saturday with storms possible. The second part of the day looks a little drier with drier air working in, though showers could linger into the afternoon.

Drier air arrives on Sunday lowering rain chances and bringing times of sunshine. We'll keep isolated showers around, but coverage will generally be low compared to the last few days. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Labor day into next week look very similar with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and isolated rain chances hanging around.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

