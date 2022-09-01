Rain chances stick around Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've been doing a good job at chiseling away our drought here over the last few days, and it looks like we may be able to do more over the next few days as well.

While rain chances look low this morning, expect them to pick up again later on this afternoon. We'll see the humidity hanging around as temperatures climb into the low 90s late this afternoon.

A stubborn upper level low pressure area lingers over the Lone Star State through the weekend, which will keep the daily rain chances around. While it won't be a washout, any showers could produce some heavy rainfall at times. Be careful on area roadways should you find yourself under one of these showers and storms.

The stagnant pattern will take a while to move, which means daily rain chances will hang around for the next week at least. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Which is cooler than normal as we kick off September!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

