Rain chances rising in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — A few showers and storms will be possible this evening, especially across the northern half of Central Texas. The activity will end by midnight with lows in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Thursday should bring a slightly better chance of rain to Central Texas as a weak front rolls across the area. The heaviest of the rain may be across the southern half of the area where storms should be a little more widespread. Some folks could get over an inch of rain, while others may not get nearly as much. Highs will still be very warm in the mid 90s.

Friday into Saturday may squeeze out more isolated storm activity with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. Sunday looks slightly better for a few storms with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Next week we may see a pattern change that could bring our best chance of rain and storms in quite some time. On and off rain, along with more clouds, will keep highs well below 100°!