Rain chances return Thursday and Friday

25 WEATHER — Our nice weather will come to an end tonight as clouds quickly move back into the region. We will likely see scattered showers and storms develop Thursday morning and continue on and off throughout the day. We may see a break in the action late Thursday night into Friday morning, but more widespread activity will likely move in from the west Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong from time to time with small hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds. As of now, the overall severe weather threat looks low at this time. Storms could have an impact on Friday night football games, so stayed tuned! Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s both Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Most of the rain should move to the northeast as we head into Saturday morning. At the same time, hurricane Rafael will move into the Gulf of Mexico. Right now it looks like it will slowly weaken and stay stationary in the central Gulf Saturday and Sunday. If it can move closer to Texas, we may see a few isolated showers as we head into Sunday, especially in the Brazos Valley. We will continue to watch this closely. Temperatures should remain nice this weekend with highs in the 70s both days.