Rain Chances Return this Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Rain chances are returning across Central Texas! Grab the umbrella today as scattered showers will work from south to north across the area. The highest chances will likely be during the first half of the day, though showers and storms will still be possible later on today. Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon.

Shower and storm chances will linger through the week, though the best chance of rain looks to be Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s with lows near 70.

Looking forward to next week, it looks like a strong cold front could be on the way. Highs could fall down into the mid 50s in time for Halloween! Have those jackets ready!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather