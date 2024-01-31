Rain chances return Friday afternoon and evening

25 WEATHER — Our spring-like weather will continue into Thursday. It will be cool tonight with lows in the lower 40s, but we should see another great afternoon as highs climb into the low 70s. There will be a few more clouds around Thursday. Any rain chances will hold off until Friday.

Speaking of Friday, it will still be mild across the area with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms should start to develop by mid to late afternoon and become more numerous into Friday evening. A couple of stronger storms are possible with some small hail and gusty winds, but the main things to look out for will be locally heavy downpours and lightning. Rain will continue through the first half of the day Saturday. Hopefully we will see some clearing has we head into Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° once again. Sunday looks nice, but northwest winds will be blowing at 15-25mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The mild weather will continue into next week. Highs will generally be in the 60s, but we could approach 70° by the end of next week. Winter isn't over, but this is sure a nice break from the cold.