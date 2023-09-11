Rain chances return for the workweek

CENTRAL TEXAS — We are finally feeling the effects of a pattern shift that will flip the script on our forecast! A few showers are out there this morning over our western counties, and while I expect most to rain themselves out, we could see the energy from them spark a few more showers this afternoon. With that and the cloud cover - I don't see highs making it past the mid 90s.

A cold front is set to swing in overnight bringing better chances of rain. We could see a storm complex work over our western counties, depending on what happens to our northwest. Thanks to the cooler air working in, tomorrow will struggle to make it out of the 80s!

A better chance of rain sets up Wednesday and Thursday as upper-level energy moves over the area. That will lead to more widespread showers and storms, and while the timing can't be worked out right now, the potential looks high. Rain chances will taper off, but continue into the weekend. By the time it's all said and done - models look to throw out 2-3 inches of rain in parts of Central Texas. Not everyone will see the heavier totals, but this will at least help our drought situation, and with heavier rain expected to our northwest, should help add to area lakes! Let's hope!

Highs look to move into the mid 90s later next week!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather