Rain chances return in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — The weather should be taking a turn for the better here over the next few days.

We may see a few isolated showers and storms tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday should bring us a round of scattered showers and storms. Since storms will be scattered, not everyone will receive rain, but some folks will. Highs should slide in just under 100°. Thursday will bring another chance of scattered activity with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Friday looks a bit drier, but a few storms are still possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Our highs Friday should stay under 100°, so this will be a little break from the triple digits.

It won't last forever because the triple digits may return this weekend with rain chances coming to an end.