Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain chances return in Central Texas

Highs in the 90s.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 15:57:05-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — The weather should be taking a turn for the better here over the next few days.

We may see a few isolated showers and storms tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday should bring us a round of scattered showers and storms. Since storms will be scattered, not everyone will receive rain, but some folks will. Highs should slide in just under 100°. Thursday will bring another chance of scattered activity with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Friday looks a bit drier, but a few storms are still possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Our highs Friday should stay under 100°, so this will be a little break from the triple digits.

It won't last forever because the triple digits may return this weekend with rain chances coming to an end.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019