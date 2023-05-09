Rain chances ramp up Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It may be dry out there this morning, but don't let that fool you. You'll want to take an umbrella as you're walking out the door because rain chances are going to climb later today.

A spinning area of storms in South Texas will work northward towards the Brazos Valley today. As it gets closer to us by the middle of the day, showers and storms should spread northward. It won't rain the whole day, and not everyone will see rain, but where it does rain, it could rain heavily. With tropical moisture in place, torrential downpours will be possible which could lead to street flooding. Be careful on the evening commute as roads may be slick! With the extra moisture around, temperatures will only make it into the lower 80s.

Any rain chances overnight will depend highly on the track of a an area of spin in the atmosphere. If that remains near Central Texas, we'll keep rain chances overnight. If the area tracks further east, then we will see some dry air come in, which will also limit our rain chances more on Wednesday. Wherever it tracks, heavy rains will be possible.

There looks to be a slight lull in rain chances Thursday and Friday before another disturbance moves in for the weekend bringing higher rain chances. We will have to watch that closely for Mother's Day Plans!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather