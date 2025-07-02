Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain chances on the rise for Thursday and perhaps Friday

25 Weather 7-2 PM
Posted

25 WEATHER — Spotty showers and thunderstorms have been noted today across our western counties. These will continue to move north and eventually fade away as the sun sets. Tomorrow's rain could encompass a larger part of the area. We'll start by looking at Thursday morning, where some plain showers could be crossing Central Texas. This may be followed by an afternoon round where a handful of storms could break out across the region. Tomorrow's showers and storms may occur anywhere, not just our western zones this time.

Any storm would be short-lived but may bring lightning and brief heavy rain. Friday also has a bit more potential for rain. On the Fourth, I think it will again be our western counties and areas around Highway 281 that have the best chance to see scattered storms that afternoon. A couple could work into the I-35 area as well. The good news is that most of the activity would be done by the time fireworks displays would be ready. Just be a little patient if some rain is in your area.

Caleb Chevalier
25 Weather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood