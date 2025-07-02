Rain chances on the rise for Thursday and perhaps Friday

25 WEATHER — Spotty showers and thunderstorms have been noted today across our western counties. These will continue to move north and eventually fade away as the sun sets. Tomorrow's rain could encompass a larger part of the area. We'll start by looking at Thursday morning, where some plain showers could be crossing Central Texas. This may be followed by an afternoon round where a handful of storms could break out across the region. Tomorrow's showers and storms may occur anywhere, not just our western zones this time.

Any storm would be short-lived but may bring lightning and brief heavy rain. Friday also has a bit more potential for rain. On the Fourth, I think it will again be our western counties and areas around Highway 281 that have the best chance to see scattered storms that afternoon. A couple could work into the I-35 area as well. The good news is that most of the activity would be done by the time fireworks displays would be ready. Just be a little patient if some rain is in your area.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather