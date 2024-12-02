Rain chances on the horizon

25 WEATHER — It will be a cool-ish week here in Central Texas with a couple of rain chances moving our way. Tonight looks chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday should be nice with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds are expected to move in Tuesday afternoon and evening, but we should stay dry. That may change as we make our way into Wednesday. Gulf moisture will overspread the cool air at the surface. This will lead us to scattered shower chances through the day Wednesday, especially along and east of I-35. Highs will be held down into the mid to upper 50s with the clouds and showers around Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, we should be in-between systems, but it will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Our next disturbance is expected to arrive Friday afternoon through Saturday. There is still some run to run inconsistencies on the models, but it does look like we will see at least scattered showers and highs back in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks nice once again as the system moves east of our area. This will allow highs to climb back into the mid 60s for the back half of the weekend.