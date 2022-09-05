Rain chances on Labor Day in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Sunday evening brought some thunderstorms to most of Central Teas with winds and heavy rain.

Storms are not expected to be as widespread on Monday, but still look possible during the late afternoon and evening. While no severe weather is expected, some could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Any cook out plans need to be closely monitored during the afternoon and evening for some of these storms. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 90s and feel-like temperatures nearing 100°. Light south winds will be around.

The same stagnant pattern will continue for the next few days with small afternoon rain chances lingering. Highs look to remain in the mid 90s with lows in the low 70s. Drier air will arrive for the second part of the week into the weekend, clearing things out. Temperatures won't budge much, staying in the low to mid 90s.

Have a good Labor Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather