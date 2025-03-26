Rain chances increasing Thursday and Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We maybe using the rain gear over the next couple of days! Tonight will bring increasing clouds with isolated showers and storms across the southern half of Central Texas. Lows in the morning will fall into the mid 60s. We should start off cloudy Thursday, but most areas probably won't see much rain just yet. The rain chances will likely start to build in from south to north during the afternoon hours. A few locally heavy downpours are possible with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday night into Friday look like they will both bring on and off rain with lows starting off in the low to mid 60s and highs around 70° Friday afternoon. In general, the farther south you are, the higher rain totals you should receive. 1-2 inches of rain, with locally higher totals are expected across the southern half of the area. The northern half should be a bit less in the half inch to inch range.

This system should move east Friday night, so that means we will be drying out this weekend. Highs are expected to return to the low to mid 80s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday. Our next cold front is slated for Sunday evening. This may bring a slight chance of storms, especially for areas east of I-35 and down in the Brazos Valley.