Rain chances increasing into the weekend

25 WEATHER — It's all about the clouds tonight...do they break...do they stay? If we see beaks in the clouds, lows will fall into the low to mid 30s. This is more likely to happen across the northern half of Central Texas. Where clouds remain, temperatures will only fall into the low 40s. It will stay dry tonight, but not for much longer.

We may start off with a little sunshine Friday morning, but the clouds will quickly fill in during the afternoon hours. Showers should start to develop to our southwest by mid to late afternoon and push northeast into our area Friday evening. The rain will become more widespread Saturday into Sunday morning. A half inch to an inch and a half of rain is possible when all is said and done. Temperatures look chilly with this rain event. Highs will only be in the low 50s Friday, but we may stay in the 40s all day Saturday. A warm front will push warmer air in Sunday as rain ends from west to east across the area. Hopefully we are back closer to 60° Sunday afternoon!