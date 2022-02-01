Rain Chances Increase Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A complicated forecast is expected for the rest of the week as a winter storm bears down on Central Texas. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the low to mid 50s as clouds take over by morning. It looks cloudy Wednesday with increasing rain chances by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the early afternoon in the upper 50s, but we should start to fall through the 50s into the 40s as a cold front works its way through the area.

This leads us to our messy part of the forecast late Wednesday night and Thursday. Timing of the freeze line is still all over the place on many of the models. Some have it coming through by midnight, while others hold it off until 6am Thursday morning for Waco/Temple/Killeen. Right now we are going for a 2-4am timing right down the middle. If it gets below freezing faster, the more ice we will receive. If it holds off until 6am, ice amounts will be lighter Thursday. However, ALL models have icing occurring Thursday morning no matter how much, and a little ice goes a long way when it comes to travel. So, we should expect some travel problems during the day Thursday with temperatures falling into the 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens! Freezing drizzle and flurries may linger into Thursday night, so travel could be a problem Friday morning as well. Highs Friday will make it into the low 30s, so not much melting will occur.

The weekend is looking better with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and the mid 40s Sunday!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist