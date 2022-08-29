Rain Chances Increase Tuesday

25 WEATHER — A surge of tropical moisture will move into Central Texas over the next 24 hours. This will set the stage for scattered showers and storms Tuesday throughout the day. Locally heavy downpours are possible in a few locations with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

That system will push west of us Tuesday and Wednesday, so it will be back to hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. There could be a couple of isolated storms around both days, but rain chances are only 20%.

Friday into Saturday could bring another little surge of moisture to the area. A few storms are possible both days with highs in the low 90s. Sunday and Monday (Labor Day) with be seasonably hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is also a slight chance of a pop up storm both days.