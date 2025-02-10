25 EVENING WEATHER — It will stay gray and chilly around here through Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s to near 50° as rain chances increase tonight into Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be across the northern half of the area where a half inch to inch of rain looks possible. We should see lighter amounts across the southern half of Central Texas into the Brazos Valley. Rain chances should taper off during the late afternoon and evening hours, but another round of rain will move into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy rain totals will be across the southern half of the area with this round of rain. A warm front is expected to move north as this happens, so highs should be warmer Wednesday afternoon as we clear out during the afternoon hours. Highs should make it into the upper 60s and low 70s.

This warmer weather won't last long because another cold front will move south across the region Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring another shot of chilly air with highs in the 40s Thursday afternoon. Right now it appears it will be dry Thursday, so we should see a bit of sunshine from time to time. Light freezes are possible Thursday and Friday mornings as the cold air holds in place. We should see warmer weather Friday into Saturday. Highs should be in the mid 50s Friday and close to 70° Saturday. It's back to cool again Sunday with highs falling into the 50s.