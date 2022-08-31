Rain Chances Increase Thursday

25 WEATHER — We will continue with an active pattern for the rest of the week and on into the holiday weekend. It will stay steamy with all the showers and humidity in the air through next week.

A few showers and storms are possible tonight with lows in the 70s. Thursday will bring increasing rain chances, especially by the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times. Highs will be below normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances should be a bit lower Friday and Saturday, but a few storms could still pop up here and there. Sunday may bring more widespread activity if everything pans out just right. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure you keep an eye on the weather and head inside if storms approach your area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day.

Labor Day Monday should bring a few more scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.