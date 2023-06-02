Rain Chances Increase This Weekend

25 WEATHER — Thunderstorms in west Texas will be dying out as they move east tonight. We may see a few showers Saturday morning west of Waco/Temple/Killeen, but it shouldn't be too heavy. A few more storms may pop up with the heating of the afternoon Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Sunday should bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms. We aren't expecting much in the way of severe weather, but gusty winds, lightning, and locally heavy downpours will be possible. Highs should be a bit cooler Sunday afternoon in the mid 80s.

We will start off next week with more scattered shower and storm chances Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s with the increased cloud cover across Central Texas. Rain chances will go back to more isolated Wednesday and Thursday, and they may go away all together Friday. Highs will be creeping up into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of next week!

Have a great weekend!