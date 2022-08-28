Rain chances increase this week

25 WEATHER — A couple spotty showers should return to the region tomorrow. Most will be without any lightning. Monday won't be quite as hot as today; highs will be in the mid-90s. Rain chances will pick up as we go into the week, and it now looks like Tuesday will have the best chance instead of Wednesday.

As a weak front arrives, we should see clusters of showers and storms break out on Tuesday. This should be the case on Wednesday as well but in lesser amounts. Rainfall on Tuesday should be between a half-inch and two inches, although there will probably be some places that receive no rain at all. Slightly cooler weather will settle in for the second half of the week with highs of upper-80s to low-90s. Temperatures for next weekend look to be around 91° to 92°. Unless the tropics say otherwise, we should generally stay dry during that time.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist