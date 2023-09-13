Rain Chances Increase Late Tonight

25 WEATHER — There were areas of showers during the day Wednesday, and we should see the activity pick up more as we head into late tonight and Thursday morning. Pockets of locally heavy rain look possible, but any severe weather chances look very low. It will be humid tonight with lows in the low 70s. Rain could affect your morning commute Thursday, so allow for a little more time to get to work and school. Rain chances will taper off Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. If clouds linger longer in your area, some folks may not get out of the 70s!

Friday will bring another round of scattered showers and storms. This one looks to occur a little later in the day, but will it impact Friday night football? It might be close, so keep checking back for more updates. Highs Friday will still be below normal in the mid 80s.

We will start to dry out some this weekend with low rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will start to creep back up into the upper 80s and low 90s.