Rain chances increase Friday PM

25 WEATHER — We have had some spectacular weather this week! However, it's time to bring back the clouds tonight into Friday. This will eventually lead to rain chances Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible, but the overall severe threat is low. We may see a strong storm or two produce small hail and gusty winds Friday evening. Rain will end from west to east Saturday morning, so Saturday afternoon and Sunday are looking pretty good. When all is said and done, hopefully we have see around 1-2 inches of rain. Highs Friday into the weekend will be in the upper 60s.

Next week looks mild as we move through the first full week of February. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 60s Monday, but we should be in the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the week. Shower chances may increase again late next week into next weekend.