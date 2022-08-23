Rain Chances Hang Around Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought a good dose of rain to most of Central Texas, with most areas seeing an inch or more. A few more drops could be added to the gauges later on this afternoon, though it won't be as widespread in coverage as Monday's rainfall. Any downpour that forms will have access to tropical moisture, so heavy rain could fall briefly. We will need to monitor areas south of Waco-Temple-Killeen and into the Brazos Valley for a brief street flooding threat, should anything form.

Rain chances will slowly taper off for the second half of the week, with temperatures heating back up into the low to mid 90s. The weekend looks rather dry, but more rain chances could be on the way next week! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather