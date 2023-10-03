Rain Chances Going Up Wednesday Into Thursday

25 WEATHER — Get ready for some changes Central Texas! It all starts tonight with increasing clouds and moisture. We may see a few showers and storms east of I-35 through Wednesday morning with lows in the mid 70s. It will stay partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Storms should fire along a cold front northwest of Central Texas Wednesday afternoon. These storms will move south into the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few strong storms are possible with strong winds, but the main threat should be locally heavy rain. Rain will taper off during the day Thursday from north to south with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another front should arrive Friday afternoon. The moisture will be pushed south of Central Texas, so this should be a dry front. Sunshine will allow temperatures to get into the low to mid 80s. Behind the front this weekend it will be much cooler. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s!