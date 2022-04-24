Rain Chances Going Up!

25 WEATHER — Finally, we have some decent rain chances in the forecast! Scattered showers and storms will increase from north to south tonight as a cold front slowly moves into Central Texas. Shower and storms chances will continue on and off throughout the entire day Monday! Some of the rain could be heavy at times. 1-3 inches of rain is likely for many area, but we could see a few isolated higher totals. The flood threat isn't all that high because it has been so dry, but some ponding of roads and creek rises are possible. There could be a stronger storm or two with some small hail and gusty winds, but the overall severe weather threat is low. Temperatures will fall into the 60s once the front moves through any given location, and it will likely hold pretty steady through the day Monday.

Showers will taper off Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the mid 50s. We should start to clear out Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday through Friday looks dry as of now with highs rising back into the 80s. The weekend may bring a few showers and storms depending on when our next system moves into the area.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist