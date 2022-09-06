Rain Chances Going Down

25 WEATHER — A few showers and storms are possible this evening, but just like last night, most of it will die down after sunset. Lows will fall into the mid 70s tonight.

Wednesday will bring a few isolated storms, but most of us will be drying out. It looks pretty toasty with highs in the mid 90s.

Drier air will continue to filter in Thursday through the weekend. It will still be quite warm during the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid 90s. However, the drier air will make it more comfortable when the sun goes down. Lows will make it into the upper 60s and low 70s, so the mornings will feel great!

Next week looks dry and hot as of now with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.