Rain Chances Go Up By The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Clouds continue to fill in across the area. This will lead to some slight rain chances Friday, but better rain chances are expected over the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday should be mostly cloudy again with a few isolated showers here and there. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, so it will be another well above normal day. That will start to change this weekend as highs fall back into the lower 60s with clouds and rain chances. Right now it doesn't appear it will rain all day both Saturday and Sunday, but rounds of showers and a few storms will move through from time to time.

We should start to clear out Sunday night into Monday with a decent cold front blowing through the area. This will switch winds out of the northwest at 15-25mph, allowing drier air to filter into our area. Highs will only make it into the mid 50s Monday afternoon, even with some sunshine. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning should be around freezing.