Rain chances for your Labor Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and mainly west of I-35. Some could produce heavy rain. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers and storms will be possible today into tonight as a cold front nears the area.

The heaviest rain will likely line up west of I-35 and especially to the northwest.

Rain totals will range from half an inch to an inch along I-35, to 2-3 inch totals possible over our northwestern counties.

If you're planning on spending parts of your Labor Day outside, you need to be keeping a close eye on the sky. Scattered showers and storms will be possible today as a cold front nears the area. It won't rain all day, and it won't rain everywhere, but many of us could see it. The highest chances will be west of I-35, especially over our northwestern counties today and tonight. In these areas, 2-3 inches of rain may fall. Closer to the I-35 corridor, rain totals will likely run half an inch to an inch. Rain chances will continue through Wednesday, but will taper down each day. Highs will remain in the 80s the next few days, before high pressure takes over drying us out and pushing temperatures back into the low to mid 90s next week.

Have a great Labor Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather