Rain chances for Hump Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Rain chances look to continue on Wednesday as a slow-moving storm system is parked over West Texas. That will keep the warm and humid air around with passing showers lifting over the area. The best corridor for moisture will be set up over our western counties and this is where the heaviest rain will fall today.

Another axis of moisture will work from west to east into the area later on this evening and overnight leading to widespread rain showers. Some of these may produce heavy rain at times into the morning commute with a drying trend later tomorrow. By the time it's all said and done, rainfall totals could exceed 1 inch in many locations, with 2-4 inch totals in our northwestern counties. a FLOOD WATCH has been issued for these areas as a result.

Rain showers will remain possible through the weekend, with drier periods more possible on Saturday. A strong cold front should arrive Sunday with rain chances increasing. This one will usher cold air in with falling temperatures and highs struggling to reach the 50s on Monday! Prepare for a chilly Halloween!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather