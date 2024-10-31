Rain chances for first part of Halloween, but Trick-Or-Treating looks dry!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will be around for the first part of the day, but should clear out by evening. Temperatures will only reach low 80s as a result.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A cold front will bring shower and storm activity during the morning hours.

Conditions dry out before trick-or-treating time.

Rain chances continue off and on through the weekend.

We're waking up this morning to showers and storms working through Central Texas. These are along a cold front, which will move most of the activity out of here by afternoon. None of these storms will be severe, but could produce some heavy rain at times. Gusty winds will also be possible. Winds will shift to the north behind the front bringing in drier air. This should clear the rain out by evening. Highs will only reach the low 80s behind the cold front. We could see a crisp morning Friday with lows in the lower 60s!

Clouds and moisture will return quickly Friday and will be with us through the weekend. Expect off and on rain chances to linger through the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

Our next system is set to move in Monday bringing with it the potential for showers and storms. We may need to watch that system for some stronger storms, but most should be out by the time you need to head to the polls on Tuesday. Next week looks cooler with highs in the 70s!

Have a spooky Halloween!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather