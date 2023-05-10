Rain Chances Decrease Thursday

25 WEATHER — We are looking at a little bit of a break in the rain activity tonight into Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, but most of the widespread rain will move away. There could be some drizzle and fog to start off Thursday morning, but we will break out to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Lows will be in the mid 60s tonight. Highs Thursday afternoon will rise into the mid 80s, so it will be steamy!

Friday should be quiet for most of the day. However, a few storms will be possible across our western counties Friday evening as a complex of storms erupts in western Texas. This area of rain and storms will move in Friday night into Saturday morning. Locally heavy rain looks to be the main threat with possibly a few stronger storms producing small hail and gusty winds. On and off rain will continue into Saturday afternoon and Sunday for Mother's Day. 1-3 inches of rain is looking likely, but we may see some 5+ inch totals, especially west of I-35. We will be watching the potential of flooding in a few spots that receive the heavier rain. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, I would have a strong plan B in place!

Our rain chances will start to tail off Monday with scattered showers and storms. The rest of next week will be drier with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.