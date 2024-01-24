Rain chances continue Wednesday, eyeing a quiet weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Waves of rain will continue today with the heaviest rain once again falling in the Brazos Valley. Flooding has been taking place there, and more could occur through the day.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Flooding continues in parts of the Brazos Valley, especially in Grimes and Washington counties.

More showers and storms are expected today, with the highest chances in the Brazos Valley.

Rain chances will continue until a cold front moves through on Friday. An extra 1-2 inches is possible.

More rain is working through Central Texas and the Brazos Valley on this Wednesday. We have already seen flooding overnight in Grimes and Washington counties, and thanks to some locations picking up 9-10 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours, that will likely continue through the day as waters recede. In addition, it looks like more rain will work in from the southwest over flooded areas. Travel is discouraged in flooded areas.

Meanwhile, further north, rain chances will be more scattered in Central Texas. Models are struggling with the timing of disturbances swinging overhead, but it does look like another round could be on the way later today or tonight. This could bring another 1-2 inches of rain in spots. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will only climb into the mid 50s today with lows falling into the 40s.

Drier air will work in tomorrow helping to ease the rain chances a bit. A few showers will still be possible over the Brazos Valley, but these shouldn't be intense downpours like what happened on Wednesday. Highs will reach the 60s in spots that get some sunshine.

Heading into Friday, our next cold front will arrive later in the afternoon or evening hours, potentially triggering some thunderstorms. While widespread severe weather isn't expected, a few storms could be strong. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s ahead of the front, and fall into the 40s behind it. Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with morning lows falling back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Things look quieter next week with a much more boring weather pattern. Highs could reach the 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

