Rain chances continue Wednesday before a drier weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the upper 80s across Central Texas with a few showers possible through the day. A cold front looks to move in later this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers will continue at times today, but activity will be lighter than the last couple of days.

A few showers still possible Thursday.

Drier air working in for the weekend

Weak cold front brings cool-down for next week.

Following some overnight rainfall in parts of Central Texas, expect to encounter some slick roads for your morning commute. Rain showers will remain more spotty today, but could still drench you from time to time. Highs will be able to climb into the upper 80s, but remain cooler west of I-35. Any rain totals will likely stay below half an inch.

Our focus shifts to the Texas Coast tomorrow where a pinwheeling low pressure system will take on some tropical characteristics. While the chance of it turning into a tropical storm is low, the moisture from it could lead to some passing showers Thursday.

Drier air will slowly work in this weekend with high pressure building. That high pressure will back off to the west over the Four Corners region of the country allowing for a weak cold front to move in from the north. While there will be some cooler air, don't expect a huge cool-down. Highs will remain in the upper 80s behind it, but the morning lows is where the difference will be felt, as morning lows will fall into the low to mid 60s! The first real taste of fall!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather