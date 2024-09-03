Rain chances continue Tuesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with scattered showers and storms once again possible. The best chances will be west of I-35.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers and storms remain possible today, with the best chances west of I-35.

Another half an inch to an inch of rain is possible if downpours pass over your location.

Rain chances decrease and turn into sunshine by the weekend.

Have the umbrella handy, we could see some showers and storms once again over Central Texas as a stationary front is stalled out across Central Texas. That will provide lift to generate showers and storms again. It won't rain all day, and it won't rain everywhere, but you need to have the umbrella in case. I think the best chances for rain will be in the morning and then again in the afternoon, with the highest chances west of I-35. Its in that area that some areas could see another inch or two of rainfall. Closer to I-35, rain totals will be rather light, with those having a downpour pass over them able to see another half inch of rainfall. With the clouds and rain around, I think we will struggle to reach the mid 80s, if clouds break, some areas could pop into the upper 80s.

High pressure will slowly take over decreasing rain chances through Thursday. We should be rain-free for the weekend into next week with highs climbing into the low 90s!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather