Rain chances continue Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Keep the umbrella around! We are expecting more showers and storms today as moisture continues to stream across the area. Better rain chances will be found west of I-35. Highs will climb into the mid 80s.

Overnight, rain should decrease, though some drizzle will still be around. Tomorrow the core of the moisture shifts closer to us, which could bring more widespread rains to our western counties. Activity will eventually trend east towards the I-35 corridor overnight into the day on Thursday which will bring our best chance of rain. Highs will still climb into the mid 80s for the next few days.

Rain chances will taper a bit for the weekend, with highs staying in the 80s.

Our next cold front should arrive Sunday into Monday bringing the rain chances back up and leading to a chilly Halloween where highs may only get into the 50s!

