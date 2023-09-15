Rain chances continue Saturday

25 WEATHER — We've seen some nice rain here in Central Texas! It's a good start, but of course we need a lot more before we start even thinking about getting out of this drought. Another round of scattered showers and storms will develop in west Texas tonight and push our way Saturday morning. The best chances of rain will be along and west of I-35. Showers will taper off Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday looks quiet with highs reaching the low 90s in the afternoon.

Next week looks to bring slightly above normal highs for this time of year. We should be in the low to mid 90s pretty much each day under partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of storms Wednesday, but better chances may stay to our north.

Have a great weekend!