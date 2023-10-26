Rain chances continue into the weekend

25 WEATHER — The weather looks wet over the next few days. I don't think it will rain all day at any one location, but we should see on and off showers and storms Friday into the weekend. The highest rain potential tonight will be in the Brazos Valley. It will cloud over for all of us once again with lows in the low to mid 70s. Friday will bring another chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A weak cold front will get close to or just into Central Texas Saturday. These sneaky shallow fronts can create a big temperatures difference across our area. Right now we will go with highs in the 70s from Waco, north and 80s Temple/Killeen, south. Of course the exact placement of the front will determine exactly where the temperatures stand Saturday afternoon. With the front close by, we may see more scattered showers Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, the front will blast south into Central Texas during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible with highs in the 70s and 80s ahead of the front. Once the front passes, temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s. Have the long sleeves ready by Sunday afternoon and evening. Monday looks cold with highs in the 40s with scattered showers and a gusty north winds. The rain will end Halloween Tuesday, but it will still be chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s for trick-or-treating.