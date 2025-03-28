Rain chances continue Friday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers will continue Friday with the best chances during the middle of the day. Activity should clear out tonight leading to a quiet Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers will continue today, though rainfall will be generally light.

Activity will clear out tonight leading to a quiet Saturday.

Storm chances late Sunday.

Quieter to start the new week.

Good morning! Have the umbrella ready today as showers will continue across Central Texas. A lull in the early morning activity will likely be replaced with scattered showers building later in the middle of the day. Activity will generally be light, but some downpours may mix in east of I-35 as the main system passes to the southeast of our area. Total rain today will likely stay below half an inch unless you end up under one of the heavier downpours. Temperatures will remain in the 60s with the cloud cover and rain hanging around.

Tomorrow, south winds will be more on the breezy side with warm conditions in the mid 80s. It will be muggy, so expect a warmer day. Wind gusts could exceed 20mph at times.

Sunday brings another cold front in the evening that could fire some showers and storms, much like last week. Some of these could be strong to severe, especially east of I-35.

Things look quieter to start off next week with highs in the 70s behind the front!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

