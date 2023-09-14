Rain Chances Continue Friday

25 WEATHER — Some folks saw some good rains during the day Thursday, while others saw just low rain amounts. We will continue to have chances of scattered showers and storms tonight into Friday. The models are having a hard time on exact timing, so have the umbrella handy. An additional 1-2 inches of rain are possible for some, while other may see less than a half inch of rain. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s with highs Friday reaching the mid 80s. If clouds hold on, we may see some 70s as well.

A few scattered storms may linger into the weekend, but rain chances should be on a general downward trend, especially Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday, so you can be bet it will be quite muggy!

Next week will feel like summer with highs staying in the 90s. We may see a slight chance for a few storms by the middle of the week, but rain chances are only 20-30% at this point.