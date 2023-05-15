Rain chances coming down by the middle of the week

25 WEATHER — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. Gusty winds, lightning, and locally heavy rain are the main threats. All the activity will start to wind down tonight with the loss of daytime heating. Tuesday may bring a couple more showers and storms with highs near 80°.

Wednesday and Thursday look quiet as of now. It will be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Most of Friday looks very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. A cold front will move in from the north Friday evening, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rains, but as of now this does not look like a significant severe weather event. A few showers could linger into Saturday morning. It will be cooler Saturday behind a cold front with highs in the upper 70s.