Rain chances begin today, peak Halloween morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers will be possible this morning. Once the sun pops out this afternoon, we will see temperatures push into the upper 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Rain chances begin today, persist into early next week.

Highest rain chances will be overnight Wednesday into Halloween morning.

Trick-or-treating looks dry for now.

We're waking up this morning to quite the climb in humidity, with south winds persisting overnight and into this morning. A few morning showers will be possible, but won't cause many issues. By afternoon, some peeks of sunshine should develop pushing temperatures into the upper 80s.

Tomorrow will start off very similar, with morning showers and breaking into some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. If any storms can pop in the afternoon, they could be strong. Right now, it looks like there won't be a trigger to do that, but it will be something we monitor.

By far our best rain chances will arrive with a cold front Halloween morning. Storms are expected to develop along the cold front. They should stay below severe limits, but some could be gusty. Activity should clear out from north to south through the afternoon, leading to clear conditions for trick-or-treating with temperatures in the 70s.

Moisture surges north again Friday, and with a more active pattern in the jet stream, we will have passing disturbances continuing through the weekend into early next week keeping rain chances around. A cold front should pass through by the middle of next week helping to clear things out and bring more fall-like air with highs in the low 70s. By the time it's all said and done, many could pick up an inch of rain or more! Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

