Rain Chance Returns Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've been stuck in this hot and dry pattern for a while, but we might actually see some good news today in Central Texas! Models are being aggressive at forming showers and storms along a residual stationary front to our north. While not everyone will see showers and storms, those that do could see a quick downpour and some gusty winds, but no widespread severe weather is expected. Temperatures will also get a bit of a break, knocking down below 105 for the first time in about a week.

Once this storm chance moves out, things look rather dry again heading into the weekend. If we get rain, temperatures will stay near 100 for the weekend, but if we stay dry, we will see them near 103.

Heading into next week, it looks like things dry out and heat up again. High pressure builds pushing us into the big heat again with highs near or above 105 heading into next weekend. Lets enjoy the break while we can!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather